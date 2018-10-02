The Border Consortium Mid Year Overview: January to June 2018

CONTEXT

The situation in Burma/Myanmar continued to be fragile. The first half of the year demonstrated a clear pattern of increased activity by Myanmar’s Armed Forces (the Tatmadaw) throughout the country; asserting wider control especially in areas of influence for the ethnic armed oppositions. Clearance operations and artillery attacks in Kachin, Northern Shan and northern Karen States in early 2018 displaced over 10,000 people. In the west, the Rakhine crisis drove a massive number of refugees to Bangladesh in 2017 who are not able to return with some still fleeing for Bangladesh at the time of writing. Pressure from the International Community for the National League for Democracy (NLD) government and the Tatmadaw to address widespread and systematic violations and abuse escalated.

The formal peace process continues to falter. While the New Mon State Party and the Lahu Democratic Party became signatories to the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement, the Tatmadaw has not demonstrated equal commitment to build confidence. Instead, restrictions were imposed on the Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) efforts to hold consultations with communities in preparation for the National Dialogue. Tatmadaw attacks are also targeting civilian populations in Karen and Shan States, which are in violation of the ceasefire agreement and the spirit of the peace dialogues.

After multiple schedule changes, the third session of the Union Peace Conference took place in early July 2018 but resulted in little progress. The session was, however, more inclusive with almost all of the EAOs, including the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), observing the plenary sessions and participating in informal dialogue on the sidelines. An additional 14 points were approved, bringing the total number of agreed principles for the Union Accord up to 51. However, there has been no progress with regards to security sector reform and it is difficult to see how the remaining three sessions in 2018 and 2019, if followed, will deliver any tangible results before the 2020 elections.

Thailand remains under military rule since the coup in 2014, and there have been continuing delays in the elections timeline and further consolidation of political control by the military. Over the past year, however, the Royal Thai Government (RTG) has initiated discussions on the UN Refugee Convention, reviewing the need to sign the convention with regards to asylum seekers, refugees and stateless persons in the country. The RTG is also reviewing migrant worker conditions and looking at streamlining the process to regularise migrant labour in Thailand given that out of 3-4 million migrants, approximately only one and a half million are currently registered. The RTG is also committed to ending statelessness, opening opportunities for children of hill tribe and other stateless persons to apply for Thai citizenship. Refugees, however, are in a different category. They are not seen as stateless or asylum seeker groups, so current discussions do not include the camp populations.