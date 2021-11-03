Because I can’t run like the others: Rapid needs assessment of the situation of older people in Myanmar

Context

The socio-economic effects of the political instability in Myanmar are affecting the most vulnerable more severely, including many older people and people with disabilities. HelpAge International conducted a rapid needs assessment (RNA) in October 2021, as a follow-up to its RNA of April 2021. That study highlighted difficulties in accessing food, healthcare, and income. This current study is a more thorough follow-up, taking into account six additional months of crises, including the third COVID-19 wave.

Methodology

For this RNA, 110 people were interviewed, of which 98 were above the age of 60, with the oldest person being 92. 19 of the people interviewed self-identified as having a disability (PWD). An additional 12 people over the age of 40 were interviewed, who play an important role in community-based activities that support older people.

Data was collected through phone surveys with community members across 17 locations in six states and regions of Myanmar:

Due to (perceived) security and trust issues, the interviews were done on a completely anonymous basis. HelpAge leveraged its network of community groups throughout Myanmar to identify people who were able and willing to speak to the enumerators. All people consented to being interviewed despite the critical security situation.

Questions were raised about the local situation, feelings and needs of respondents, covering a total of four topics:

food security.

finances.

healthcare.

safety.

Collected data were entered digitally by transcribing answers from the phone. Data were disaggregated according to gender, age, and disabilities. The results of this disaggregation have only been reported where information was considered significant enough to be included, and summarised into four main topics of interest.