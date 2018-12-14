14 Dec 2018

Bagan Disaster Risk Management Plan (DRMP)

World Bank, Government of Myanmar, GFDRR
FOREWORD

Though it may be a part of history, the past can also be very much at risk. On August 24, 2016, we were forcefully reminded of this, when a magnitude-6.8 earthquake shook Myanmar, its people, and its cultural heritage. The Bagan Cultural Heritage Site saw the earthquake damage more than 350 monuments, and put our country on notice: we must act to safeguard our cultural heritage and the people inextricably linked to it.

We have acted to assess, respond, and restore the Bagan Site following the earthquake.
More importantly, we have and will continue our efforts to manage and reduce the risks that remain: the risks to the integrity of the site, the risks to the cultural and economic activity connected to Bagan, and the risks to the well-being of local people and communities in and around Bagan.

That is why we have developed the Bagan Disaster Risk Management (DRMP) in our preparation of Bagan for submission as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The DRMP presents a useful approach to understand the risks to Bagan, as well as the management frameworks and current DRM measures in place. It then presents an Action Plan for strengthening and implementing measures to better address the risks and drivers of risk to Bagan. These efforts must continue to be integrated into the management and protection of Bagan going forward.

We thank the World Bank, including the Tokyo World Bank Hub and the Japan-World Bank Program for Mainstreaming DRM, for their support for our efforts. Expert deployments from Japan, key workshops, and consensus-building among key stakeholders allowed us to shape our vision for a resilient Bagan.

We look forward to work with our colleagues in the Government of Myanmar, the communities and people of Bagan and Myanmar, and our development partners to make this vision of a resilient Bagan a reality.

Kyaw Oo Lwin
Director General Department of Archeology and National Museums Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture

