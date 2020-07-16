Ayeyarwady water level rising in Shwegu and Katha

The water level in Ayeyarwady River is rising in Shwegu Township, Kachin State and Katha Town in Sagaing Region. Director General of Meteorology and Hydrology Department, Kyaw Moe Oo, said and was reaching danger levels.

13 village-tracts and 6,143 acres of farmlands in Shwegu Township have reportedly been inundated with rising river water.

MP Nyi Nyi Htoon from Katha constituency (2) said that people in affected villages were being evacuated.