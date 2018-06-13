Authorities coordinate handling of recent flash floods

A coordination meeting was held yesterday at the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement to effectively administer humanitarian aid and disaster management concerning the recent flashfloods.

During the meeting Union Minister for SWRR, Dr. Win Myat Aye, met with Deputy Minister U Soe Aung, Director-General Dr. Ko Ko Naing, and officials talked about the recent flashfloods occurring around the country and discussed about the ministry and relevant departments’ plans to respond to the situation.

Heavy rains in the past few days caused a flood in Minbu Township that carried a car away on 10 June. Floods destroyed part of an embankment at milepost (28/6) in Sedoktaya Township that damaged 50 feet of the adjacent tar road. About 100 feet of road between Nyaungpinkyin village and Shein Village was blocked and the stretch of land near Seemeechaung Bridge entering Sedoktaya Town was eroded as well.

To the east of Laukpale Village the 180 feet Zeechaung dam, 180 feet Word Vision sponsored dam, and the 450 feet World Bank sponsored were damaged. Roads leading to Bonebaw Village in Ngaphe Township and Myayket Village were also temporarily closed due to damage from the rain.

As of yesterday, around 100 motor vehicles were stranded on their way from Yangon to Magway.

Rains also caused a small landslide in East Ingone Village and authorities relocated six households from the affected area.

In An Township, rains destroyed about 20 feet of the An-Mai road at (22/5-6) milepost Authorities concerned are constructing a bailey bridge in the affected area which may take two days for completion.

