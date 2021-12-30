On the Attacks in Kayah State and Throughout Burma

PRESS STATEMENT

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

DECEMBER 28, 2021

The United States condemns the attacks committed on December 24 by the Burmese military in Kayah State, which killed at least 35, including women and children and two staff members of the international aid organization Save the Children. We are alarmed by the military regime’s brutality across much of Burma, including most recently in Kayah and Karen States. The targeting of innocent people and humanitarian actors is unacceptable, and the military’s widespread atrocities against the people of Burma underscore the urgency of holding its members accountable. The international community must do more to advance this goal and prevent the recurrence of atrocities in Burma, including by ending the sale of arms and dual-use technology to the military.

Since the February 1 coup, the United States has imposed targeted sanctions against the Burmese military, its leaders, and their financial interests, disrupting their access to the international financial system. We will continue to work with our partners and allies to promote accountability, including by supporting the UN Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, while also continuing to press for a restoration of Burma’s path to peace and democracy. We call on the Burmese regime to ensure the safety of humanitarian workers and to grant free and unhindered access to those providing humanitarian assistance for the people of Burma.