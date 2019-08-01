01 Aug 2019

Asian Development Bank and Myanmar: Fact Sheet [EN/MY]

Report
from Asian Development Bank
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (125.74 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (2.4 MB)Myanmar version

ADB operations in Myanmar address the strategic areas of infrastructure connectivity, human capital and skills development, and structural and institutional reform to improve the inclusiveness of the country’s economic growth.

The ADB development program in Myanmar aims to deliver sustainable and inclusive economic growth and create jobs to reduce poverty. ADB operations focus on infrastructure for transport, energy, and urban development; education and training; and rural development. ADB also invests significantly in capacity development and governance; private sector development; environmental protection, climate change mitigation, and disaster risk management; regional cooperation; and gender equality.

During 2013–2018, ADB committed loan and grant projects of $2.1 billion for Myanmar.

Updated yearly, this ADB Fact Sheet provides social and economic indicators on Myanmar as well as concise information on ADB's operations in the country and contact information.

Asian Development Bank:
© Asian Development Bank

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.