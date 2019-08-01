Asian Development Bank and Myanmar: Fact Sheet [EN/MY]

ADB operations in Myanmar address the strategic areas of infrastructure connectivity, human capital and skills development, and structural and institutional reform to improve the inclusiveness of the country’s economic growth.

The ADB development program in Myanmar aims to deliver sustainable and inclusive economic growth and create jobs to reduce poverty. ADB operations focus on infrastructure for transport, energy, and urban development; education and training; and rural development. ADB also invests significantly in capacity development and governance; private sector development; environmental protection, climate change mitigation, and disaster risk management; regional cooperation; and gender equality.

During 2013–2018, ADB committed loan and grant projects of $2.1 billion for Myanmar.

Updated yearly, this ADB Fact Sheet provides social and economic indicators on Myanmar as well as concise information on ADB's operations in the country and contact information.