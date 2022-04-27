Asia Justice Coalition Submission to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Impact of Arms Transfer on Human Rights in Myanmar

The Asia Justice Coalition is a network of organizations whose purpose is to promote justice and accountability for gross violations of international human rights law and serious violations of international humanitarian law in Asia, and to contribute to the fulfillment of the rights of victims and their families.

In response to a call for input by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Asia Justice Coalition – which the Global Centre is a member of – provided its observations on the impact on the human rights of children and youth due to continuing and extensive arms transfers to Myanmar. This input covers the increase in both international arms transfers to Myanmar and the use of child soldiers in Myanmar, as well as the consequent impact on the enjoyment of human rights of children and youth in Myanmar.

Arms transfers facilitate the commission of serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, in particular in the current context in Myanmar. The proliferation of arms also contributes to the rise of recruitment of child soldiers with an increase in conflict and the ready availability of arms. The submission further shows the direct and indirect impact of the arms supply on the enjoyment of both civil and political, as well as economic, social, and cultural rights by children and youth.

Read the submission: