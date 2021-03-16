Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (9 - 15 March 2021)

MYANMAR

Armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Kachin Independence Army erupted in Kachin State during the reporting period, resulting in displacement of over 50 people in Injangyang Township on 15 March, according to local sources. A separate incident of shelling on 11 March in Kamaing Township reportedly injured four people, including two children. Kachin State, which has not seen major hostilities since 2018, already hosts around 96,000 people in protracted displacement camps established in 2011.

Meanwhile, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned that rising food and fuel prices since 1 February have impacted local supply chains and markets. Many parts of the country have experienced an increase in the cost of rice and fuel, with significant increase in prices for these commodities in conflict-affected areas, including in Kachin and Rakhine. WFP is building a contingency food stock to ensure continuation of life-saving monthly cash and food distributions to over 360,000 vulnerable people living in conflict-affected areas.

TIMOR-LESTE

In Timor-Leste’s remote Fatumean sub-district, an estimated 980 households remain in lockdown after reporting a cluster of COVID-19 cases. In collaboration with the Government, UN agencies are providing food, dignity kits, cleaning material and education kits to over 200 households.

AFGHANISTAN

Recognizing the multiple, overlapping challenges facing the people of Afghanistan as spring approaches, a multi-sectoral analysis of likely needs was conducted to help inform humanitarian response in the coming months. Among the drivers of humanitarian is the likelihood of drought-like conditions over spring, and the risk of a potential La Niña-driven drought which will impact agriculture/livestock, as well as the availability of water. Furthermore, an estimated 120,000 people will be affected by flood from March to June 2021. Spring is also expected to see a volatile and unpredictable pattern of conflict. Approximately 250,000 people are projected to be displaced from March to June, which represents 50 per cent of those projected for all of 2021. COVID-19 continues to pose a risk, but due to limited public health resources, testing capacity, and the absence of a national death register, confirmed cases of and deaths are likely to be under-reported.

PHILIPPINES

A sudden rise in daily new COVID-19 cases is pushing major hospitals to full capacity and is prompting local governments to reimpose curfews. There are now 621,498 confirmed cases of which 48,157 are active, almost twice the number of 25,000 active cases just a month ago. Health authorities confirmed the discovery of a coronavirus variant called P.3 which is unique to the country