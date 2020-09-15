Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 - 14 September 2020)

MYANMAR

Clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army in Rakhine State in recent weeks have led to an upsurge in civilian casualties. On 8 September, four civilians, including two children, were killed and 14 others, including a child, were reportedly injured following artillery fire in Myebon Township. Some 2,000 people were forced to flee their homes. The incident follows clashes reported on 3 September in Kyauktaw Township which resulted in further civilian casualties, internal displacement and burning of some 100 houses. According to the Rakhine State Government and humanitarian partners, close to 90,000 people are currently hosted in 180 sites in Rakhine and southern areas of Chin states due to the ongoing conflict. This is more than double the number of internally displaced people reported at the beginning of this year.

NEPAL

Monsoon rainfall and landslides continue to impact several parts of Nepal, leading to an increased number of fatalities and damage. In a latest event on 13 September, 11 people are dead, 20 people remain missing, and over 70 households are displaced after landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred in Sindhupalchowk district of Bagmati Province. Local authorities are conducting search and rescue operations, while the local municipalities and the Red Cross have provided relief items to the displaced families. So far in 2020, more than 63 people have been killed, over 30 remain missing, and more than 1,500 people have been displaced in Sindhupalchowk district alone.

INDONESIA

On 7 September, flash floods triggered by torrential rains occurred in Bulawa Sub-district, Bone Bolango District of Gorontalo Province. Three people were reportedly killed, one person remains missing, and some 1,500 people fled their homes. At least 114 houses were damaged by the floods. The local government has conducted flood evacuations, search and rescue operations, and manages mobile kitchens and health posts. Melawi District of West Kalimantan Province was struck twice by floods on 6-11 September and again on 13 September. The floods inundated some 1,500 houses and caused the death of one person. The local government has evacuated the affected people and provided basic humanitarian assistance.