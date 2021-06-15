Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 - 14 June 2021)

MYANMAR

The security situation in certain parts of Chin State remains tense, with hostilities between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Chinland Defence Force (CDF) reported regularly in Hakha, Kanpetlet, Mindat, Matupi and Thantlang townships, as well as in neighboring townships in Magway Region. According to local partners, an estimated 820 people in Thantlang Township fled to nearby jungles on 11 June due to the hostilities and are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. Over 18,000 people are currently hosted in 74 displacement sites in Mindat, Kanpetlet, Hakha, Matupi and Thantlang townships in Chin state since 12 May and in Saw Township in Magway Region since 6 June. This is in addition to reports of people, believed to be in the thousands, who fled violence to forests and mountainous areas since 12 May. Humanitarian partners are making every effort to respond to the needs of people who fled and those who remain in affected areas; however, access restrictions are complicating these efforts. Chin State is already hosting 9,850 people across 27 displacement sites in Paletwa due to the MAF and the Arakan Army conflict between January 2019 and November 2020.

PHILIPPINES

Health authorities are monitoring the Mindanao regions due to a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the past two weeks. Over 13,000 active cases are recorded on the whole island, with the major cities of Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Koronadal, Cotabato and Davao identified as areas of concern. Davao City has registered the highest average of new daily cases in the past week while several of its public and private hospitals are full. In Cotabato City, the main referral hospital which covers Central Mindanao including the Bangsamoro region announced that it is operating beyond full capacity, and is in need of high-flow oxygen machines, mechanical ventilators, and pop-up laboratories for swab testing. The Bangsamoro Ministry of Health, with support of UNFPA, convened a Health Cluster meeting on 10 June to discuss the situation and support to be provided to government hospitals. WHO is supporting the testing capacity of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and has called on partners to scale-up support for Risk Communication and Community Engagement.

AFGHANISTAN

Heavy fighting and the displacement of civilians in eastern Afghanistan continues across Laghman and Nangarhar provinces, including the use of airstrikes. As of 12 June, sporadic fighting is still ongoing near and within the Nurgaram District Administrative Centre in Nuristan Province, Bad Pakh and Alishing districts in Laghman province, Hisarak district in Nangarhar Province, and Ghaziabad in Kunar Province. Military operations are ongoing across Nangarhar Province with a focus on Pachiragam, Achin, Dehbala and Surkhrod districts. Humanitarian partners have mobilized more resources to meet needs identified through the ongoing assessments. Based on assessment findings, food, NFIs, WASH and health needs are the most urgent. As of 10 June, inter-agency teams have assessed some 23,000 IDPs in Laghman province with 19,000 IDPs verified as being in need of assistance. Some 7,000 IDPs across the province have received a double-ration of food assistance. Four mobile health teams have assisted 1,800 IDPs with basic health and nutrition care. Partners have also distributed some 400 NFI kits and 400 hygiene kits to IDPs as well as more than 181,000 litres of clean water through trucking. In Nangarhar province, inter-agency teams have also assessed over 12,000 IDPs across four districts of which 5,000 IDPs have been verified as being in need of assistance as of 10 June. Partners have so reached 800 IDPs with NFI kits and some 1,800 people with food assistance in Achin district. Assistance is yet to begin in the other three assessed districts.