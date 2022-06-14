Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (7 - 13 June 2022)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

On 6 June, clashes broke out between Ombal and Ukiam community members in Komo/Margarima District,

Hela Province. The fighting lasts 6 days and displaced an estimated 3,000 people, and resulted in the death of at least 3 children (boys) from Ombal. Amind number of houses in Ukiam were burned down. People fleeing the area found refuge in neighboring communities in both Hela and Southern Highlands, according to IOM.

INDONESIA

An 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mamuju and Majene Districts in West Sulawesi on 8 June. A reported 17 people were injured and at least 15,000 people were displaced for several days due to fear of aftershocks. Damages to houses and other buildings are still being assessed. Local government agencies have declared the status of disaster response and provided health service, clean water and sanitation, displacement sites and food assistance.

Teems from the National Disaster Management Office BNPB visited the affected areas and provided complementary support to meet the need of affected people.

CHINA

Heavy rainfall has affected areas in central-southern China since 1 June, causing floods and triggering landslides resulting in casualties and damages. In Hunan Province (central-southern China), ten people died while three are still missing following widespread floods. At least 286,000 people have been evacuated, 1.8 million were affected, and 2,700 houses we damaged or destroyed. In Guangxi Region (southern China), seven people died, one is still missing, and another has been rescued following landslides. The Ministry of Water Resources has initiated a level-III emergency response for flood control and has sent working groups to Guangxi and Guangdong to guide flood control work.

MYANMAR

Fighting in southeast Myanmar has continued during the reporting period, resulting in further civilian displacement. Partners reported that more than 3,000 people in Thaton Township and about 6,000 people in Thanbyuzayat Township in Mon State have fled their homes since 1 June. Numbers and locations are still being verified. At the same time, at least 11,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) within Bilin Township, more than 5,000 IDPs in Loikaw Township, and 2,000 IDPs in Demoso Township in Kayah State have returned to their places of origin.

As a result of the returns, the overall number of IDPs in the country’s southeast has decreased over the past week with 237,800 still living in displacement because of conflict and displacement since the 2021 military takeover. Humanitarian partners have gained modest access for the delivery of assistance to some new areas in the southeast over recent weeks, but support is still falling well short of overall needs.

SRI LANKA

Amidst Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since independence, humanitarian partners estimate that nearly 5.7 million people are now in need of immediate life-saving assistance. The economic crisis has particularly impacted food security, agriculture, livelihoods, and access to health services. In May, food inflation stood at 57.4 per cent, while shortages of key food items, as well as fuel for cooking, transport, and industry, remain widespread, with ongoing daily power outages. Nearly 5 million people (22 per cent of the population) are currently in need of food assistance. Latest surveys reveal that 86 percent of households are using at least one coping mechanism such as reducing food intake, including skipping meals. In health, currently close to 200 essential medicines are now out of stock, with a predicted shortage of another 163 critical over the next two to three months. Additionally, over 2,700 essential surgical and more than 250 regular laboratory items are also out of stock. Due to power cuts and the lack of fuel to operate generators, many hospitals have had no choice but to postpone routine and non-urgent surgeries and procedures. 5

PRECIPITATION FORECAST

The precipitation forecast for the Jun-Jul-Aug season indicates that precipitation is likely to be below normal across Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Japan, south-eastern parts of China, Vietnam, Philippines, Kiribati, Vanuatu, and Solomon Island. Above normal precipitation is likely across Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, India, Malaysia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia , Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and Australia