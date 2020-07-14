Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (7 - 13 July 2020)

BANGLADESH

Monsoon rainfall and onrush of water from hilly areas upstream have inundated districts in the northern and eastern areas of Bangladesh, causing extensive damage. The situation is still evolving and yet to reach its peak. The National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) of Bangladesh reports that as of 13 July more than 15 districts with some 1.3 million people are affected. NDRCC also informed that more than 280,000 people are marooned in flood water. On 11 July, the final activation trigger for the Anticipatory Action Pilot 2020 was reached, initiating cash assistance, interventions to support food security and agriculture, and ensure continued access to lifesaving SRHR, GBV and PSS services.

MYANMAR

Conflict between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar Armed Forces in Rakhine and neighboring areas of Chin states continue to result in population movement. On 3 July, approximately 5,000 people in Mrauk-U were temporarily displaced from several villages in fear of escalation of the AA-MAF clashes. According to the Rakhine State Government and humanitarian partners, more than 73,000 people in Rakhine and 7,600 people in Chin are currently displaced across 171 sites. One third of the 145 displacement sites in Rakhine remain inaccessible due to security and access restrictions.

NEPAL

Several provinces in Nepal have experienced flooding and landslides since 9 July as a result of heavy monsoon rains. As of 14 July, 46 people are known to have died with a further 63 people missing and 85 injured. More than 1,500 families are also reported to have been displaced and at least 400 houses have been completely or partially destroyed. Local and provincial governments, and District Disaster Management Committees are involved in search and rescue and are providing relief assistance. The Nepal Red Cross Society are distributing NFIs to displaced people in affected areas. Heavy rain is forecasted for the next two days with warnings for further flooding, especially in Provinces 1 and 2.