Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (5 April to 12 April 2021)

MYANMAR

Clashes between ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) in northern Shan continued to escalate during the reporting period, resulting in small-scale displacement in two townships. In Hsipaw Township, around 900 people were displaced following clashes between the Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA). In Lashio Township, an additional 60 people were displaced by clashes between the same EAOs. Local communities and operational partners have been providing immediate humanitarian assistance to the newly displaced people, including food and non-food items as well as health care, mine risk awareness and child and gender-based violence protection services. These new displacements are in addition to about 4,100 people who remain displaced in Namtu and Kyaukme Townships since early January. A total of 10,600 people have been internally displaced in northern Shan since the start of the year, of which about 6,000 people have been displaced since February. The number of people displaced since the start of 2021 is nearly double the total for all of 2020. Northern Shan continues to host around 9,800 IDPs in protracted camps established since 2011.¹

INDONESIA

On 10 April, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the southern part of East Java Province. The epicentre was located about 90 km south-west of Malang and was felt in the neighbouring provinces of Central Java, Yogyakarta, Bali and West Nusa Tenggara. Eight people have died and at least 39 people were injured, according to the National Disaster Management Agency. Over 2,000 houses and 150 public facilities, mainly in Malang and Blitar Regencies, were reportedly damaged. The figures are likely to change as rapid assessments continue. Local and provincial governments have provided immediate relief assistance, supported by national Government.

The Indonesian Red Cross and national NGOs have mobilized resources to assist in relief distribution, medical services and coordination.²

MYANMAR PAPUA NEW GUINEA

On 8 April, fighting between the Agaribe tribe and the Tapo tribe broke out in Kainantu District,

Eastern Highlands province and resulted in a total of 19 deaths, a dozen people injured, destroyed homes, and an estimated 1,000 people temporarily displaced. As the situation remains volatile, district and provincial authorities were not yet able to establish exact figures. Members of the Agaribe tribe, primarily women, children and elderly, have taken refuge in informal camps between Yonki and Kainantu, while men are camping along the border of their land.

The Kainantu District Hospital has temporarily closed. District and provincial authorities remain focused on stabilizing the situation. As of 13 April, no violence has been reported in the last 24 hours. At least 50 police and defence personnel have been deployed, according to the provincial police.³

TIMOR-LESTE

As of 12 April, 46 people have died, over 4,300 houses are damaged or destroyed and at least 25,000 households have been affected across all 13 municipalities by the floods and landslides that struck the country in early April. On 8 April, the Government of Timor-Leste declared a state of calamity in Dili for a period of 30 days and requested for international assistance to the flood response. In support of Government efforts, UN agencies and humanitarian partners continue to provide humanitarian assistance to meet the lifesaving needs of the affected people in Dili municipality and other parts of the country. The focus of the assistance has started to expand from the temporary displaced in evacuation centres to include the temporary displaced outside of facilities. Joint needs assessments to inform response priorities are currently ongoing.4