Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (5 - 11 January 2021)

MYANMAR

Around 2,000 people have been newly displaced in Kyaukme Township in northern Shan between 1 and 6 January due to the fighting between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA). Over 3,000 people have now been taking refuge in eight sites in the Township since 27 December 2020, when the clashes first erupted in the area. This is in addition to 240 people who remain displaced in Namtu Township in northern Shan since 4 January due to clashes between the RCSS/SSA and TNLA. Local authorities, host communities and humanitarian organizations continue to provide the displaced population with food, non-food, cash and COVID-19-related assistance

INDONESIA

Two landslides at the same location on 9 January in Sumedang District of West Java claimed 19 lives, 18 people were injured, and 150 people were evacuated. The second landslide occurred while rescue and response efforts were ongoing, with fatalities including Government first responders. The National Disaster Management Authority (BNPD) and the Social Office has provided food to the affected residents and rescuers. The Head of the BNPB visited the area on 10 January and provided emergency response funds of 1 billion Indonesian Rupiah (70,000 USD) for reconstruction support to affected households.

PHILIPPINES

Up to 70,000 people were displaced and 2 people killed by floods in the northern part of Negros Occidental Province on the 8 January. Rescue teams from the military, police, coast guard, local governments, and the Red Cross evacuated thousands from floods following heavy rainfall caused by a low pressure area. Local authorities leading the relief operations, with the local Red Cross chapter also providing hot meals and first aid services.

Flood waters have receded and most people have been able to return home, while assessments are ongoing on the extent of flood damages.

MALAYSIA, THAILAND

Since the beginning of January, seasonal monsoon rain brought heavy rainfall and caused flooding in the southern provinces of Thailand and the east coast of Malaysia (Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu). In Thailand, 3 people have died and 62,270 households in four provinces (Songkla, Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani) have been affected by floods, as of 11 January. In Malaysia, 5 States (Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Johor and Perak) are affected by flooding, with the state of Pahang is the worst hit with 23,416 people affected. The local emergency management authorities are leading the relief efforts in both countries, with support from the Red Cross and other national humanitarian partners.