Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (31 May - 6 June 2022)

MYANMAR

Conflict is continuing in many parts of the country with surging displacement of civilians and growing humanitarian needs, particularly in the northwest and southeast. Ongoing armed clashes have been reported in multiple townships in Chin State, Sagaing and Magway regions with fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces and various People’s Defence Forces (PDFs). The fighting has led to further displacement of civilians, destruction of property, and challenges in the transportation of people and goods, including humanitarian assistance, into the northwest.

Despite the dire humanitarian situation in the northwest, humanitarian access in the northwest remains very limited.

There are now 426,200 people who remain displaced in the northwest because of conflict and insecurity since February 2021.

The total number of people internally displaced inside Myanmar has passed one million according to UN figures as of 30 May. This includes 691,000 internally displaced people displaced by conflict and insecurity since the 2021 military takeover and 346,600 people who remain displaced from previous conflicts, the majority of whom are in Rakhine State.

PHILIPPINES

The Mount Bulusan volcano in Sorsogon Province, erupted on 5 June with a phreatic eruption lasting 17 minutes generating plumes of volcanic ash reaching 1.5 km in altitude and with ashfalls in the municipalities of Juban, Casiguran and Irosin. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded 29 seismic earthquakes since 6 June.

PhiVolcs has raised the volcano's alert level from 0 to level 1 (low-level unrest). About 8,300 people have been affected, of whom170 are currently housed in an evacuation center following the evacuation of residents living within a four-kilometer danger zone around the volcano. Due to possible contamination of water sources from the ashfall, residents in affected areas also require drinking water and other basic necessities. Provincial and municipal officials are leading the response and have provided initial relief assistance, with local chapters of the Philippine Red Cross also providing hot meals and medical services.