Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 March to 5 April 2021)

INDONESIA/TIMOR-LESTE

Timor-Leste and Indonesia’s southern-most province of East Nusa Tenggara have been hit by floods, landslides, and flash floods following heavy rains and strong winds brought by tropical cyclone Seroja.

In Indonesia, at least 86 people have died, 70 are missing and 35 have been injured following heavy rains and flash floods, The figures will likely change as rapid assessments continue.

The storm triggered flash floods in Adonara Island, East Flores Regency, causing 44 deaths and leaving tens of people missing or injured.

Floods are also reported in other regencies, with waves up to 6m high reported along the southern coasts of Timor Island. In the province of West Nusa Tenggara, more than 25,000 people are reported to be directly affected by flooding. Many roads are cut off due to landslides, and electricity is interrupted in many areas. Emergency response, including food, blankets and COVID-19 testing kits, is being provided by local, provincial and national governments, and non-governmental partners.

The Indonesian Red Cross has mobilized personnel to assist with evacuations, provide first aid services and assist with evacuation.

In Timor-Leste, at least 27 people were killed in flash floods and landslide, with more than 10,000 people affected across eight municipalities and more than 76 per cent of the affected are in Dili municipality. UN humanitarian agencies, in support of Government efforts, are addressing the life-saving needs of affected people, in particular women and children, in evacuation facilities in the capital, Dili, which is the worst affected by flooding. The Government is leading the humanitarian response to affected people with support from humanitarian partners, including the identification and overall management of evacuation facilities and the evacuation and transportation of vulnerable groups to these facilities, removal of debris, provision of essential services to affected people, and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure. The Ministry of Health is providing medical services in all evacuation facilities. As of 5 April, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has delivered 125 dignity kits (sufficient for 125 households or 625 people) and UNICEF has delivered sanitary kits, tarpaulins, plastic mats and blankets.

MYANMAR

Armed conflict between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Karen National Union (KNU) continued in the south-eastern part of Myanmar during the reporting period, with several aerial bomb attacks in Kayin State and neighbouring Bago Region. Air strikes in Htee Hpa Doh Village in Shwe Kyin Township in Bago Region on 30 March killed at least six civilians, according to local sources. Another 11 civilians were reportedly killed and five others injured due to a separate air raid in a gold panning site in the same township. In Thaton Township in Mon State, a civilian was reportedly injured by gunfire and a local clinic in Hpa Pein Village was damaged. There are unconfirmed reports of several thousands of people fleeing the hostilities in recent days in Kayin State and Bago Region. An estimated 7,100 people are internally displaced in Kayin State and Bago Region due to indiscriminative attacks by MAF, clashes between the MAF and the KNU, as well as insecurity since December 2020. UNHCR is engaging with partners on the ground to explore possibilities to deliver critical humanitarian assistance and support to the displaced. A further 3,848 people in Kayin State have crossed the border to Thailand since 27 March due to fears of further hostilities in the area.

The majority are believed to have returned to Myanmar with Thai authorities saying that 1,167 remain in Thailand as of 1 April.

PHILIPPINES

The Provincial Government of Maguindanao declared a State of Calamity (SOC) on 31 March following law enforcement operations that were launched by the military against the non-state armed group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters since 18 March. An estimated 66,000 people were displaced and are staying in 55 evacuation sites in eight municipalities in Maguindanao and one in a Special Geographic Area (SGA). Initial humanitarian assistance has been provided by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) and Local Government Units (LGUs), as well as by UN agencies, international and national NGOs. However, gaps remain in key sectors.

The MSSD has deployed more than 100 staff to conduct an IDP Profiling and Response Assistance Tracking (iPART) in all the affected municipalities, with technical support from UNHCR and IOM. The Mindanao Humanitarian Team (MHT) is currently working on a Scenario and Risk Analysis for Conflict displacement in BARMM as part of operational readiness