Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (30 June - 6 July 2020)

MYANMAR

On 23 and 26 June, clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) in Kyaukme Township and Namtu Township of northern Shan State forced some 940 people to flee their homes. At least one civilian was killed and two more were reportedly injured on 29 June in Pang Kyin Et Gyi village. Local authorities, humanitarian partners and host communities have provided basic emergency assistance to the temporarily displaced communities. Until these incidents, fighting and displacement in northern Shan was on a downward trajectory compared to 2019 when an estimated 26,000 people were temporarily displaced in the area due to sporadic clashes throughout the year.

940 people displaced

INDONESIA

On 2-4 July, Gorontalo City, Bone Bolango and Boalemo Regencies were affected by floods triggered by heavy rainfall. In Bone Bolanga over 1,300 people have been newly displaced, while more than 2,900 people are affected and 890 houses are damaged in Boalemo. The same regions were already affected by flooding and landslides in mid-June causing displacement and damages to houses and infrastructure.

Local and provincial governments, as well as the Indonesian military, have provided humanitarian assistance.

JAPAN

Heavy rainfall over the weekend caused landslides and flooding on the island of Kyushu in southern Japan. The prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima have been worst hit. According to national authorities and media reports, 44 people have died, 10 are missing, and over 3,700 households have been isolated in Kumamoto. In Kumamoto and Kagoshima, more than 240 houses have been flooded or damaged, and electricity, water and telecommunication services have been disrupted. Authorities advised the local population to evacuate, however, evacuation centres are running at lower capacity because of the risk of coronavirus. An emergency response headquarters has been established to coordinate the government response. Over 40,000 government personnel are undertaking search and rescue operation as of 6 July.

44 people dead