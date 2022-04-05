Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 March - 4 April 2022)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Clashes between the police and residents of Kupari village in Tari-Pori District, Hela Province, since 29 April have resulted in the death of at least 2 people and 6 houses in the Pai police barracks were burnt down. At least 1 primary school and several businesses within Tari have closed. Road access to Tari is currently blocked by both the parties to the conflict and the police. The violence appears to be related to an ongoing cycle of revenge killings between two tribes. The police officers were reportedly attacked by armed men while trying to negotiate a cease fire and initiate a peace dialogue. The situation remains tense at the time of reporting. In February 2021, the Disaster Management Team (DMT) mobilized a humanitarian response to address the needs of over 2,900 people displaced by conflict in Tari. Hela is considered one of three very-high-risk provinces for increasing violence during the upcoming national electionx. The Government is planning to deploy additional security forces to the region in advance of the election period, which begins with the issuing of writs on 28 April and continues through the end of July with the counting of ballots.

PHILIPPINES

On 3 April, the Taal Volcano 90 km south of Manila recorded seventeen volcanic earthquakes, including four volcanic tremor events and thirteen low-frequency volcanic earthquakes. Activity at the main crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 900 meters tall that drifted southwest. On March 26, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) had raised an Alert Level for the Taal Volcano from 2 to 3 following an increase in eruptive activity. Over 10,000 people (3,068 families) have been affected and 1,535 families were evacuated to 25 evacuations centers. Government agencies and the Philippine Red Cross have distributed food packs and other necessities to affected families.

MYANMAR

The humanitarian situation in Myanmar’s northwest continues to deteriorate due to the escalation of armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and local People’s Defence Forces (PDF) and the Chinland Defense Forces (CDF) across Chin State, Magway and Sagaing regions. The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in the northwest has significantly increased over the past week, exceeding 300,000 for the first time. In Sagaing Region, approximately 31,000 new IDPs in Kawlin, Kalay and Wuntho townships were recently verified. In Chin State, about 1,500 people from Kanpetlet Township were displaced. Displacement numbers are expected to increase as security operations and armed clashes continue. At least 7,246 houses and other civilian properties, including churches and monasteries, have reportedly been either burnt down or destroyed in northwest Myanmar since 1 February 2021.

Humanitarian access to conflict-affected and displaced people remains heavily restricted and there are significant gaps in assistance to these communities despite efforts by humanitarian partners and local organizations. Advocacy efforts continue in an effort to secure access and delivery assistance to people in need across the northwest.

Nationwide, as of 28 March, it is estimated that 904,600 people remain displaced, including 558,000 people who fled their homes as a result of conflict and insecurity since the military takeover.