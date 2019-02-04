Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 Jan - 4 Feb 2019)

MYANMAR

Since the beginning of January, approximately 3,700 people have been temporarily displaced in four townships of Shan State as a result of armed conflict between ethic armed groups, and other security incidents. This includes some 300 people who were displaced in Kunlong Township of Shan State in the past week. As of 2 February, most of the displaced people have returned to their places of origin, while some 800 people remain displaced in Hsipaw and Kunlong townships.

3,700 people temporarily displaced

INDONESIA

Heavy rains on 2 February triggered landslides in Lahat District, South Sumatra. The landslides blocked the road connecting the city of Pagar Alam to Lahat. No casualties have been reported.

On 31 January, western parts of Surabaya, East Java Province, were temporarily flooded after heavy rains.

On 29 January, Mt. Merapi began spewing hot ash with a sliding distance of between 1,100 and 1,400 meters for 135 seconds and thin ash rain fell in Boyolali and Klaten districts. The Centre for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) continues to set the volcano at Level II (Alert).