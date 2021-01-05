Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (28 December 2020 - 4 January 2021)

MYANMAR

More than 740 people have fled from their homes since 27 December in Kyaukme Township in northern Shan after armed clashes broke out between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army(TNLA), according to local authorities and humanitarian partners. A civilian was reportedly killed in crossfire on 29 December. The displaced families are sheltering in four sites in the township, where they are receiving emergency assistance from local authorities, host communities, and humanitarian organizations. Armed clashes have intensified in Kyaukme in recent months, with over 4,000 people having been temporarily displaced in the township around the end of September and the beginning of October. A total of 8,700 people were temporarily displaced in northern Shan due to armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and ethnic armed organizations (EAO) or between EAOs throughout 2020. Most of the displaced families were able to return to their places of origin within few days.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Continuous heavy rain triggered a landslide near Tolukuma Mine in Goilala District, Central Province, on 28 December. Twelve bodies have been recovered to date. Three of the 15 estimated killed were children. The Provincial Disaster Centre (PDC) has been on site assisting with the recovery and repatriation of the recovered bodies as well as with relief supplies for the workers at the site conducting the debris removal and recovery work.

PHILIPPINES

Hundreds of families in the town of South Upi in Maguindanao Province fled their homes following two separate conflict incidents in the past week. At least 560 families belonging to the Teduray indigenous group were displaced when gunmen attacked their farming enclave on 31 December.

The Teduray tribe has been repeatedly displaced since May 2020 due to clashes with Moro clans over land rights. Another 200 families fled on 03 January following an ambush on a convoy of local officials that was returning from a relief mission for the displaced indigenous group. The attack resulted in the death of a local official and injuries to three government relief workers. The displaced families are still hesitant to return to their homes despite the deployment of the military to secure the conflict areas. The Bangsamoro regional government is supporting the local government in responding to the needs of the displaced, while UNHCR and other member agencies of the Mindanao Humanitarian Team have reached out for possible assistance.

FIJI

Damage assessments continue throughout areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa, which made landfall over Vanua Levu on 17th December 2020 and affected an estimated 93,000 people. Most evacuation sites have been closed after people were able to return home, with 36 evacuation centers remaining open to accommodate 928 people. Humanitarian response is ongoing with the distribution of food rations, non-food items, and hygiene supplies.

