Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (27 December 2017- 2 January 2018)

MYANMAR

Armed clashes in northern Shan State have displaced over 900 people from Ahr Pyaung village in Kyaukme Township and from Kyauk Phyu Lay village in Namhsan Township as of 1 January, according to the Relief and Resettlement Department (RRD) in Kyaukme. Displaced families are staying in four displacement sites in Kyaukme town. RRD, local CSOs and private well-wishers have provided immediate support.

900 people displaced in northern Shan State

Armed clashes in Mansi Township in Kachin State on 22 - 23 December have displaced more than 100 people from several villages to Man Wing Gyi village tract, according to local humanitarian organizations.

100 people displaced in Kachin

After a two-month suspension following the violence in northern Rakhine State, WFP resumed food distributions in Maungdaw and Buthidaung townships on 6 November.

WFP food assistance reached 31,500 out of the targeted 36,000 beneficiaries in November, and reached 54,400 out of 60,000 people targeted in December. In central Rakhine State, with logistics support from the Rakhine State Government, WFP has reached 100 per cent of the targeted 114,000 beneficiaries during the December distribution cycle.

All distributions were monitored by WFP national staff.

54,400 people receive food assistance in northern Rakhine State

PHILIPPINES

The first Tropical Depression of 2018 - Tropical Depression 1 (AGATON) - formed in the Philippines on 30 December 2017. Public warnings for possible flash floods or landslides,have been released since 30 December for communities living near mountain slopes and low lying areas, particularly in the Tagum-Libuganon River Basin. A total of 353 families were evacuated to 16 centres in Region IX and CARAGA were evacuated on 30 December.

353 families evacuated

INDONESIA

On 27 December 2017, Mt. Sinabung in Karo District, North Sumatera Province, erupted. Ash volcanic rain hit several villages, directly affecting thousands of people, although no casualties have been reported.

PVMBG (Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation) has recommended people to stay away from an area some 3-7 km away from the volcano, depending on the sector.

Currently the Government is in the process of finalizing relocation plans for a total of 3,331 households (HH). Out of these, 370 have already been moved to Siosar and another 1,863 are in the process of self-evacuation. The remaining 1,098 HH will be relocated to Siosar in 2018. For those who do not need to be relocated permanently, the Government has built 348 units temporary shelters.

370 households relocated