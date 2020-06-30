Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (23 - 29 June 2020)

MYANMAR

Since 25 June, military operations have led to new displacement in Rathedaung Township in Rakhine State. According to humanitarian partners and local sources, around 1,500 people sought shelter in downtown Rathedaung, staying in public buildings, including monasteries and warehouses, or with relatives who are often displaced themselves. Reports also indicate additional displacement of over 1,000 people who arrived from Buthidaung,

Sittwe and Ponnagyun townships.

Immediate needs include food, water, sanitation and other necessities such as hygiene items and dignity kits. On 28 June, the UN expressed concern over the situation in Rathedaung and called on parties to respect international humanitarian law, take urgent measures to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to facilitate the provision of relief to people fleeing from violence.

INDONESIA

According to the Ministry of Health, dengue cases remain unusual high in Indonesia. In previous years, dengue cases usually peaked in March and dwindled in subsequent months. As of 22 June, over 68,700 dengue cases and 446 deaths have been recorded. The highest number of cases are in West Java, Bali and East Nusa Tenggara. Frequent rainfalls causing increased mosquito breeding have been contributing to the unusual high number of dengue cases.

The Government’s efforts to prevent and manage dengue have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIA

Heavy flooding triggered by monsoon rains has affected over 920,000 people and inundated more than 2,000 villages in the state of Assam. Among those affected are some 27,300 people hosted in 133 relief camps. Since the onset of the monsoon, 43 people have been killed in floods and landslides. Flood water reportedly damaged approximately 68,000 ha of cropland. District administrations are rolling out relief operations while observing and ensuring COVID-19 protocols in relief camps. Heavy rainfall and storms are forecast in the coming days over east, north-east and south India.

