Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (22 - 28 September 2020)

MYANMAR

Kachin State, close to 4,000 people were displaced in Myitkyina and Hpakant townships on 27-28 September following heavy monsoon rains and floods. The Department of Disaster Management,

Kachin State Government, and the Myanmar Red Cross have provided cash and non-food items to affected people in temporary displacement sites.

After a doubling of COVID-19 cases nationally in a single week (5,826 to 11,631 total cases), the Government has expanded and extended precautionary restriction measures in Yangon and in other areas until 31 October. The UN and partners are providing support to the national public health response. The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent prevention and control measures in Myanmar continue to limit humanitarian actors’ ability to reach displaced people and other people, including in Rakhine, Shan, and Kachin states.

INDIA

Unrelenting monsoon rains in India continue to cause repeated flooding events, including Assam State which is among the worst-hit and is experiencing its third wave of floods this year. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 13,500 hectares of crops in 390 villages have been inundated. On 26 and 27 September, district authorities evacuated more than 370 people and set up 13 evacuation sites, where local authorities are providing food packages, light shelter material, medicine and animal feed for livestock to the affected population.

INDONESIA

Localized whirlwinds hit North Sumatra Province on 22 and 24 September. The first damaged 388 houses in West Pakpak District, while another whirlwind affected the provincial capital Medan and damaged 285 houses.

There were no fatalities reported and local Governments have responded to the immediate needs of the directly affected people.

The Ministry of Health reported that 26 out of 34 provinces in Indonesia are still rabies endemic. The number of rabies cases has increased in recent years from 80,617 cases in 2018 to 100,826 cases in 2019. However, the forecast for this year looks more optimistic with only 24,745 cases reported between January to August 2020.

Rabies vaccines are available at the Community Health Centers, but late treatment has caused many fatalities, with an average of 105 deaths per year.