Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (22 - 28 Jan 2019)

PHILIPPINES

Twenty people were killed and 112 others wounded when two bombs exploded in a cathedral in Jolo,

Sulu in the southern Philippines on 27 January. The blasts, which used improvised explosive devices, occurred as churchgoers were attending mass, with the second exploding as government forces responded to the initial blast. The attack came a week after a plebiscite ratified the Bangsamoro Organic Law that will create a regional government to replace the current Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao.

20 people killed

As of 28 January, 19,000 people have been displaced by flooding in the provinces of Davao del Norte and Compostela Valley following continuous heavy downpour brought by the tail-end of a cold front. Two people have reportedly been killed by landslides, and a 12-year old girl remains missing after being swept away by flood waters. Around 8,000 people are still in evacuation centres or are being hosted by friends and relatives.

MYANMAR

Armed clashes between the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar Military reportedly continued over the past week in Rathedaung, Buthidaung, and Ponnagyun townships in Rakhine State, and in Paletwa Township in Chin State.

As of 25 January, approximately 5,200 people remain displaced by the fighting in Rakhine State. Kyauktaw is the township hosting the highest number of displaced people. Ongoing humanitarian and development activities in the affected areas have been impacted by access restrictions.

5,200 people displaced

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

On 23 January, volcanic activity was reported on Manam Island, located off the northeast coast of mainland Papua New Guinea. Eruptions continued for over 24 hours, emitting ash and increasing the risk of mudflows.

Around 1,000 people from Baliau and Dugulava villages have reportedly been affected. Residents on the island have been advised to avoid venturing into or doing activities in the four main valleys for prolonged periods. The likelihood of continued volcanic activity in the future remains high. The National Disaster Centre (NDC) is monitoring the situation and coordinating with provincial authorities to verify extent of damage and provide assistance.

1,000 people affected

INDONESIA

As of 27 January, floods and landslides in South Sulawesi Province affected 188 villages in 13 districts, with 68 people known to have died, seven people missing, and 47 people injured. More than 6,750 people have been displaced, as 550 houses were damaged and 5,200 houses flooded. There has been significant damage to infrastructure with bridges, roads, markets, schools and other public facilities damaged. Prior to this flooding incident, six people had died, four were injured and 10 still missing following flash flooding in Gowa District, South Sulawesi on 22 January. More than 2,000 people were displaced to 13 IDP sites.

68 people killed