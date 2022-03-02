Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (22 - 28 February 2022)

MYANMAR

In southeast Myanmar, armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and ethnic armed organisations (EAOs), and People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) have escalated during the reporting period. In Kayah State, about 3,370 people from Demoso and Pekon townships have been displaced within Demoso and to Hsihseng, Lawksawk, Pekon and Pinlaung townships in southern Shan since 16 February. Furthermore, two days of unseasonably heavy rain on 18 and 19 February in Lay Kay Kaw area in Kayin State have inundated displacement sites sheltering around 5,000 IDPs. Humanitarian actors have been engaging with partners to respond to growing needs including food, medicine, and shelter.

In parallel, more than 7,000 IDPs have returned to their places of origin during the reporting period. This includes around 4,740 IDPs, who were displaced from southern Kawkareik township in Kayin in January 2022 following stabilization of the area’s security situation, and about 2,270 IDPs, who were displaced to southern Shan and have returned to Loikaw township, Kayah State. Returns to Kayah State may be temporary given local conflict dynamics and re-displacement is possible.

According to UNHCR’s figures, as of 21 February, 224,200 people remain displaced from clashes and insecurity since 1 February 2021 in the southeast: 92,400 IDPs in Kayah State, 68,400 IDPs in Kayin State, 60,500 IDPs in southern Shan State, 7,500 IDPs in Mon State, 2,600 IDPs in Tanintharyi Region, and 800 IDPs in Bago Region.

TIMOR-LESTE

On 21 February 2022, heavy rain in the capital Dili caused the Comoro River and Hera rivers to overflow, with flooding reported in and outside of Dili. A reported 79 households (289 people) have been affected and displaced to an evacuation centre. The Secretary of State Civil Protection (NDMO) immediately responded to the flood, and it is understood that the situation and needs are within the coping capacities of the government and in-country partners including the Timor Leste Red Cross.

INDONESIA

Four earthquakes with 5.0 or above magnitude hit Pasaman and West Pasaman Districts of West Sumatra on 25 February 2022; with the highest of 6.2 magnitude recorded by the Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics Agency (BMKG). The largest earthquake was reportedly felt across the province, in North Sumatera, Singapore and Malaysia. These earthquakes have reportedly killed 11 people and injured 400 people, with 13,000 people displaced from their homes. A damage assessment is underway, and the Government have thus far recorded at least 1,421 houses and public facilities damaged. A disaster response phase has been declared for two weeks, followed by an emergency transition to recovery phase. Government agencies, the Indonesian Red Cross and NGOs have responded to the situation and provided humanitarian assistance.

PHILIPPINES

In typhoon- affected areas of Bohol and Cebu (Region VII), needs have evolved from life-saving assistance to early recovery, according to a scoping mission by OCHA that met with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)'s Regional Office and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) between the 13 to 16 February. The scoping mission was deployed to Region VII to identify the humanitarian needs and gaps in the aftermath of Typhoon Rai (Odette), map the presence of humanitarian agencies and assess the coordination capacity of the government. Although there is limited humanitarian presence, Region VII has a relatively higher response capacity and has rolled out a voucher assistance program for shelter.