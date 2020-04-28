Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (21 - 27 April 2020)

MYANMAR

The conflict between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Arakan Army in Rakhine and southern areas of Chin State was marked by increased civilian casualties and population movements. There have been reports, yet unverified, of over 30 civilians killed or injured, including children, by shelling and small-arms fire between 17 and 24 April, according to public sources.

More than 100 civilians have been killed or injured since the beginning of the month, according to the same sources.

The reporting period was also marked by the death of a staff member of the World Health Organization (WHO) and injury to a government healthcare worker after a security incident in Minbya Township. On 22 April, four civilians were reportedly killed and two more injured in the same township, with children reported among the casualties. Intensified fighting in Minbya Township has forced some 4,000 people flee their homes between 21 and 22 April, in addition to small-scale displacement in other townships, including in Kyauktaw and Ponnagyun.

This makes a total of 77,700 people currently displaced in Rakhne and Chin states due to the ongoing conflict since January 2019- an over 50 per cent increase since the beginning of the year.

VIET NAM

Heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms have been affecting north and central Vietnam since 22 April, triggering floods and causing casualties and damage.

According to media reports, 3 people have died and 13 have been injured and approximately 6,000 houses have been damaged in the affected provinces. The worst affected is the Ha Giang Province, with more than 1,250 damaged houses.

FIJI, VANUATU

The Pacific Humanitarian Team continues to support the Government of Fiji through the national clusters and the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) to assist some 200,000 people affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold. In Vanuatu, the NDMO – together with various ministries and humanitarian partners on the ground - continues to conduct assessments in the three worst-affected provinces of Sanma,

Penama and Malampa. Affected populations (up to 160,000 people) particularly need shelter, access to safe water, and food assistance. The health situation, compounded by COVID-19, is also of concern as a number of health structures have been damaged. A total of 15 Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) have been deployed across the three most affected provinces to provide basic health care and – together with the Food and Nutrition Cluster – to assess the nutrition situation and distribute nutrition supplements.

AFGHANISTAN

Since the beginning of the year, 17,000 people have been affected by flash floods and heavy rainfalls across Afghanistan, and almost 1,800 houses were damaged or destroyed, in addition to agricultural lands. Recently, over 800 families (approximately 4,200 people) were affected by flash floods in Badghis province and their needs are currently being assessed. In addition to natural disasters and the COVID-19 outbreak, almost 64,000 people have left their homes due to conflict this year.

According to UNAMA, more than 500 civilians, including more than 150 children, were killed due to the fighting during the first quarter of this year.