Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (17 - 23 May 2022)

INDIA & BANGLADESH

Heavy pre-monsoon rains since mid-May have resulted in widespread flooding and landslides in north-eastern India and eastern Bangladesh. As of 23 May, 47 people have lost their lives in India and more than 1.7 million people have been affected by floods in the states of Assam and Bihar where torrential rainfall submerged farmland and damaged thousands of homes. In Bangladesh, at least 10 people have died, hundreds of houses have been damaged in the districts of Sylhet and Sunamganj, and about 2 million people have been affected. The Government of India is conducting search and rescue missions and is providing assistance to villages cut off by flood waters. In Bangladesh, the flood situation may improve in Sylhet in the coming days but worsen in the low-lying area of Netrokona district. The situation remains particularly difficult in rural areas and where electricity and health services are affected. National authorities are providing water purification tablets, water treatment and sanitation systems. In addition, humanitarian partners have provided dry food, drinking water, and hygiene kits to 4,000 people as well as cash assistance, shelter and health support. A rapid needs assessment is planned for the most affected districts.

SRI LANKA

The economic and financial crisis continues to result in severe shortages of fuel, food and medicine and rolling power blackouts Food security has been affected due to rising food prices resulting from fuel shortages and high fertilizer prices affecting production and food supply chains. While overall inflation is high, food inflation in particular is currently running at 25 per cent, hindering access to affordable food. According to the Ministry of Health, health services may run out of essential drugs and medical supplies in the next two months.

UN agencies are supporting the Government in coordinating the procurement of urgently needed medical supplies from development partners, supporting farmers with cash transfers and adaptive agricultural practices, and strengthening the social protection system. The Government of Japan is providing US$1.5 million to UNICEF to procure medicines for over 1.2 million people, including pregnant mothers and children in immediate need. An additional US$1.5 million is provided by Japan to WFP to provide essential food supplies in urban and rural areas.

MYANMAR

Fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Chinland Defence Forces and People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) continues in multiple townships across Chin State, Magway and Sagaing regions. Hostilities and insecurity in the country’s northwest have resulted in internal and cross-border displacement over the past few weeks, as well as continued destruction of homes, churches, and other property. Latest reports indicated that more than 13,600 people were newly displaced in Ayadaw, Budalin, Kale, Myaung, Shwebo and Taze townships in Sagaing Region, while approximately 2,250 people were displaced in Myaing, Pauk and Yesagyo townships in Magway Region between 25 April and 9 May. In parallel, about 5,000 people crossed the border into villages in India during the same period. Overall, as of 16 May 2022, 342,900 people remain displaced in Chin, Magway and Sagaing by conflict and insecurity since February 2021, according to UN figures. The total number of Myanmar nationals estimated to have sought refuge across the border into India stands at 39,300.

In Chin State, another 6,548 remain displaced since 2019 in Paletwa township from the Arakan Army (AA)-MAF conflict. Humanitarian access to conflict-affected and displaced people remains heavily restricted and there are significant gaps in assistance to these areas despite continued efforts by humanitarian partners, particularly local organizations.