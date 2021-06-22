Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 - 21 June 2021)

NEPAL

Heavy rainfall brought by the onset of the monsoon in Nepal has triggered floods and landslides across the country, particularly affecting the hill regions of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces. On 15 June, a landslide near Melamchigyang blocked the Melamchi River, resulting in a landslide dam outburst flood (LDOF) that submerged or destroyed over 500 houses and destroyed roughly 250 hectares of agricultural lands. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Initial Rapid Assessments, the impacts of the monsoon nationally include 17 reported deaths, 23 people missing, and 600 displaced families sheltering in various public buildings, posing significant COVID-19 transmission risks. Security forces are carrying out search and rescue operations. Humanitarian partners on the ground have provided relief support to affected people. This year’s rainfall is forecast to be above normal, and there is a high likelihood of further floods and landslides this monsoon season, which comes at a time when Nepal is hit hard by a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHILIPPINES

In Maguindanao Province, at least 1,000 families fled their homes in the towns of Guindulungan and Talayan on 20 June due to the latest round of clashes between the military and the non-state armed group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF). According to field verifications conducted by grassroots protection monitors, people left their homes when areas occupied by BIFF were shelled with mortars, followed by armed clashes on the ground. The NGO CFSI and its local partners further noted the presence of unexploded ordnance in one village and have informed the FSD demining group for appropriate coordination with the military and police. The situation remains volatile as security forces continue to operate in these areas, with local authorities encouraging communities to preemptively evacuate.

MYANMAR

Humanitarian actors continue to make efforts to respond to the needs of people internally displaced and otherwise affected by conflicts, natural disasters, and the political developments across certain parts of the country. The World Food Programme delivered food assistance, consisting of monthly rice rations, to a total of 334,000 people in Hlaing Tharyar Township in Yangon Region since early May. This assistance was distributed directly to people living in vulnerable circumstances, including those living in most impoverished locations and informal settlements. This response is on top of WFP's continued humanitarian assistance in conflict-affected areas. Over the course of May alone, around 340,000 highly food insecure people in certain parts of Chin, Kachin, Rakhine and Shan states benefitted from WFP's food and cash assistance. The response targeted internally displaced people, families with older people, people living with disabilities, young children, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and other groups with specific nutritional needs or vulnerabilities.

INDONESIA

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10km hit Maluku Province on 16 June, leading to the temporary evacuation of an estimated 7,000 people and damages to at least 227 houses. The Regent of Central Maluku has declared an Emergency Response for 14 days until 30 June and has provided immediate relief assistance to affected people, including shelter, food and water supplies