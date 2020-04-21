Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (14 - 20 April 2020)

MYANMAR

Around 900 Rohingya and an unconfirmed number of Rakhine men, women and children will be returning to their communities after being released from detention facilities, as part of the presidential pardon announced on 17 April, which in total freed close to 25,000 people across the country. The Rakhine State Government has designated quarantine facilities in nine townships for the released men, women and children to be quarantined for 21 days. On 18 April, the WASH Cluster had already conducted an initial assessment in three quarantine facilities in Sittwe and a CCCM assessment is currently being undertaken in these sites. Coordination with the local authorities and humanitarian partners is taking place across both, central and northern Rakhine to prepare the facilities and address the outstanding needs of the released persons. At the moment, information on plans of returning these persons to the areas of origin after quarantine is not available. As of 20 April, there has been no case of COVID-19 in camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs), in displacement sites or in communities directly affected by conflict in Myanmar.

PHILIPPINES

The third round of mass immunization campaign to the poliovirus (types 1 and 2) outbreak is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 community quarantine.

Vaccination campaigns planned for April and May targeting 2.4 million children up to 5 years of age in region 3 and 4-A have been postponed due to movement restrictions in Luzon island. The delivery of measles vaccines have also been delayed due to movement restrictions.

VANUATU, FIJI, TONGA

In Vanuatu, an estimated 160,000 people have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold which hit the island state on 6 April. The provinces of Sanma, Malampa and Penama were hardest hit. Assessments are ongoing by Government and humanitarian partners, including the UN, and the Pacific Humanitarian Team is supporting government-led efforts to respond to needs. Logistics in the response have been hampered by difficult local conditions following the cyclone as well as by COVID-19 restrictions that have been put in place for incoming cargo and people.

In Fiji, the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) – with the help of the Fiji Red Cross, UNICEF and other humanitarian partners on the ground, continues to deliver relief items to some 20,000 people who were most affected by TC Harold in the Eastern Division of the country. Evacuation centres in the north and west have closed, but over 1,300 people remain in 105 centers in the Central (13) and Eastern (92) Divisions.

In Tonga, most people have returned to their homes from evacuation centers and small-scale relief distributions are ongoing through the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) and the Tongan Red Cross.

160,000 people affected