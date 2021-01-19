Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12 - 18 January 2021)

INDONESIA

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale (10kmdepth) struck in West Sulawesi Province on 15 January 2021. As of 18 January, 84 people were confirmed killed, 932 people injured, and about 40,000 people are directly affected and displaced in Mamuju and Majene Districts. Heavy damages have been reported by both districts, including the Governor’s office, three hospitals and health facilities, eight mosques, two hotels, a bridge, and over 1,150 houses sustained damages. Initial reports estimate 59 schools and 40 Islamic schools were also damaged.

The Provincial Government has declared the emergency response status for 14 days until 28 January

Floods in South Kalimantan began on 12 January have become more widespread. As of 17 January, 15 people died, 27,000 houses are inundated, and 112,000 people have been displaced. The Provincial Government has declared an emergency response status on 14 January. The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) provided emergency funds worth IDR 3.5 billion (about $250,000). The Indonesian National Armed Forces mobilized 32 tons of relief assistance as well as 216 medical officers and volunteers. The Indonesian Red Cross has provided 15,000 liters of clean water, 620 blankets, 160 mattresses, 272 Hygiene kits, over 43,000 ready-to-eat meals, and medical assistance to over 500 people.¹

MYANMAR

One civilian was killed and nine others, including five children, were reportedly injured after an unexploded ordnance detonated in Sa Pa Htar Village in Minbya Township in Rakhine State on 10 January. On 12 January, another civilian was reportedly injured by a landmine explosion in Paletwa Township in Chin State. In nine months in 2020, at least 49 children were killed and 134 maimed as a direct result of the conflict in Myanmar. This is more than the total casualties in 2019 or 2018, according to UNICEF.²

PHILIPPINES

Up to 10,000 people were displaced by flooding in several towns of Sulu Province following heavy rains on 17 and 18 January. Rescue teams from the coast guard and fire services evacuated people from low-lying affected areas and a number of coastal villages were hit by heavy rains, strong winds, and big waves. Local authorities have distributed relief packages to the displaced who are staying in evacuation sites and with relatives.

BANGLADESH

A fire broke out in Nayapara refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar shortly after midnight on 14 January, destroying about 550 shelters and 150 shops. A community centre is also said to have been destroyed. About 3,500 Rohingya refugees lost their homes and belongings in the fire. No lives were lost, and the fire was brought under control in a few hours by firefighters, volunteers, and refugees. The World Food Programme (WFP) is providing emergency food assistance and humanitarian partners from the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), Bangladesh Red Crescent, and NGOs are providing assistance to affected families.4