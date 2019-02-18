Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12 - 18 February 2019)

INDONESIA

During the past week, forest fires and haze hit Riau Province affecting an area of about 498 hectares. According to the local agency for disaster management (BPBD), the most impacted area is Bengkalis District with 322 hectares affected.

498 hectares affected by fires

MYANMAR

Clashes between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) and the Shan State Progressive Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA) in Kyaukme Township in Shan State displaced more than 1,100 people between 9 and 15 February. This brings the total number of people displaced by fighting in Shan State since the beginning of January 2019 to almost 5,600. Some 3,700 people have returned, leaving approximately 1,900 people who remain displaced in nine locations in Kyaukme, Hsipaw and Namtu townships. The authorities, civil society organisations, local community groups, national and international humanitarian organisations have provided food and other relief items for the displaced people.

1,100 people displaced

Fighting between the Myanmar Military and the Arakan Army (AA) reportedly continues in Chin and Rakhine states, with approximately 5,500 people displaced since December 2018. In addition, access restriction to conflict-affected areas has impacted humanitarian and development programmes, affecting an estimated 95,000 people in Rakhine State.

5,500 people displaced

PHILIPPINES

Since declaring a measles outbreak on 6 February, the Department of Health has reported 6,932 cases of measles and 115 deaths in the country. Most of the cases are children below 4 years old, and half of the cases and nearly 60 per cent of the deaths and are in Metro Manila and Calabarzon Region. The Department of Health is working with Government agencies in responding to the outbreak and conducting a nationwide immunization campaign. WHO and UNICEF are working closely with the Department of Health to provided technical and funding support to the national programme in the planning, implementation, and monitoring of response activities to contain the outbreak. At the request of the Department of Health, UNICEF is providing tents and is mobilizing its NGO network to support the vaccination campaign.

6,900 cases of measles