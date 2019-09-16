Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (10 - 16 September 2019)

MYANMAR

Amid fragile unilateral ceasefires, intensified armed conflict between the Myanmar Military and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) resumed in Namhsan Township of northern Shan State on the night of 13 September. As of 16 September, the conflict has displaced more than 1,200 people (mostly elderly and children) from different villages to monasteries in safer areas. Local authorities, host communities, CSOs and faith-based groups are providing immediate assistance including cash, food and non-food items. There are reports of heavy artillery shelling and civilian causalities.

PHILIPPINES

Between the 12-14 September, Tropical Depression Marilyn brought moderate to heavy rains and flooding between in the Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga, Davao and Soccksargen regions. People were evacuated as flooding and high tides damaged homes and causes rivers to overflow, rendering bridges impassable in the northern and central Philippines. Strong winds and high waves in Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani provinces in the Mindanao region also caused people to evacuate, with over 8,400 people in the Zamboanga, Davao and Soccksargen regions affected. Of the total, over 6,000 people are displaced, with a majority staying in ten evacuation centres. The National Government is leading the response, with the Department of Social Welfare and Development providing food and relief assistance to affected areas. Tropical Depression Marilyn is the 13th storm to affect the Philippines this year, with the weather bureau forecasting at least three more to develop this month.

LAO PDR / THAILAND

Disaster relief operations continue to respond to floods in Lao PDR and Thailand caused by Tropical depressions Podul and Kajiki. At least 40,000 people have been displaced in Lao, where the Government is undertaking a National Joint Needs Assessment in the flood-affected provinces of Champasak, Saravan, Sekong, Savannakhet, Attapeu, and Khammouan, with support from support from ASEAN and the Red Cross. Relief items for over 1,500 people, comprised of family kits, personal hygiene kits, kitchen sets, mosquito nets and jerry cans, were provided through the AHA Centre via the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASAN (DELSA) and airlifted by the Malaysian Air Force. In Thailand, 24,000 people were displaced and 32 people were killed in floods in the four northeastern provinces of Roi Et, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani and Yasothon, where the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is leading the response with support from the Red Cross.

64,000 people displaced

BANGLADESH

From 10 to 15 September, heavy rains caused serious flooding in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, affecting 28,000 people, primarily in the Teknaf Upazila camps of Leda and Nayapara. Over 10,000 people were displaced within the camps. Response is ongoing through the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) and the Government of Bangladesh. Since late April 2019, over 81,000 people in refugee camps have been affected by monsoon weather including landslides, wind, flood, fire and lightning.