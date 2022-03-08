Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (1 - 7 March 2022)

MYANMAR

The security and humanitarian situation across Shan State remained fragile during the reporting period, with armed clashes reported between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and various Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs), as well as among EAOs in Hopang, Kutkai, Lashio and Muse townships in the state’s north and in Lawksawk, Leihka, Loilen and Mawkmai townships in the state’s south since February 2022. As a result, 2,126 people have been newly displaced in seven townships since 1 February 2022. At the same time, a total of 2,474 IDPs, who were hosted in six townships were also able to return to their places of origin within Shan State during February. Humanitarian access to conflict areas remains limited due to insecurity and ongoing fighting; however, humanitarian partners, in collaboration with local responders and religious leaders, have managed to provide critical life-saving assistance and protection services to people in need. According to UNHCR, as of 28 February, 14,320 people out of the 56,400 people, who were internally displaced across 19 townships in Shan State since the beginning of 2021, remain displaced in 11 townships.

Nationwide, a total of 873,000 people remain displaced in Myanmar, of whom 502,600 were displaced since the military takeover in February 2021.

AFGHANISTAN

Two-thirds of the population of Afghanistan are now resorting to crisis-level coping strategies to feed their families. This is an eight percentage point increase from December and a sixfold increase since August 2021, according to WFP’s latest Food Security Update for Afghanistan.

Almost 100 percent of female-headed households are facing insufficient food consumption. Eight in ten households experienced a significant decrease in income during the month of January.

Households in Kabul were hit the hardest, where some families braved the harsh winter season without any income at all.

22.8 million people – half of the population – are projected to be acutely food insecure in 2022, including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions, with all 34 provinces are facing crisis or emergency levels of acute food insecurity.

INDONESIA

Following several days of torrential rain, floods struck Pandeglang District, Serang District, Serang City, and Cilegon City of Banten on 1-6 March 2022. At its peak on 4 March, floodwaters inundated 4,495 houses and directly affected over 10,000 people. In Serang City, six people died after they were swept away or electrocuted. As of 7 March, floodwaters have largely receded although potential heavy rains continue. Floods and landslides in Manado City of North Sulawesi on 3 March killed two people and at least 155 households were affected. In both provinces, local Government agencies have responded to the situation, with auxiliary supports from the Indonesian Red Cross, local stakeholders, and national agencies