ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update Week 35, 24 – 30 Aug 2020

REGIONAL SUMMARY:

Different significant disaster events have occurred in the region in week 35. Seasonal flooding is still affecting multiple regions in Myanmar as reported by the Department of Disaster of Mitigation (DDM). Flooding was reported in Maluku province of Indonesia due to high-intensity rain and poor drainage system by the Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). A landslide was also reported to have occurred in West Bandung in West Java.