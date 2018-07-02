ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 25 June – 1 July 2018

Regional Summary (Week 26)

1) Recorded events in Week 26 were classic example of two sides of hydro-meteorological disasters: too much water and less water.

2) On one side, southwest monsoon caused flooding in Philippines and Sulawesi Island of Indonesia.

Afterwards, threat of TS Florita in Philippines has been cancelled on 1 July 2018 (NDRRMC).

Similarly, north side of Myanmar and Viet Nam as well as Singapore and Belitung Island (Indonesia) also experience flooding. On the other side, drought is affecting more than 97,000 people in Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces.

3) Increased activities of Mount Agung, Bali, Indonesia were also observed. In effect, three villages in Karangasem Regency were evacuated, three airports nearby ceased its operation on 29 June 2018 and 446 flights were cancelled. In total, around 450 thousands people were affected. Mount Agung alert status maintained at Alert Level III / Watch (PVMBG).

4) Mount Anak Krakatau, in between Java and Sumatra islands, also increased its activities on 23-26 June 2018 (PVMBG). There is no disruptions to daily life of the people.

5) In Philippines, two earthquakes registered > M 4.5 with felt intensity of II-IV MMI (PHIVOLCS); and in Indonesia five earthquakes registered > M 4.5 with felt intensity of II-III MMI (BMKG). No casualties and damages reported by earthquakes in both countries during Week 26.

6) From 1 July 2018 onward, wet weather will continue to prevail over the ASEAN region and is expected to persist over the next few days. In addition, as TS Prapiroon dissipates, winds over the region are forecast to gradually weaken (ASMC).

7) All disasters occurred in Week 26 were within the capacity of respective ASEAN Member States.