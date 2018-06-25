ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 18 June – 24 June 2018

Regional Summary (Week 25)

1) Hydro-meteorological hazards continue to dominate minor-to-moderate disasters recorded in ASEAN region throughout Week 25.

2) In Philippines, the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Domeng and TD Ester stretched to Week 25 and mostly affecting Region III and CAR regions (NDRRMC).

3) Torrential and monsoon rain had resulted in floods in Myanmar mostly affecting states and townships in the northern region (Week 24). It was then followed by floods and landslides in Mon State at the beginning of Week 25. Heavy rain is expected in Lower and South Myanmar largely concentrating in the Ayeyarwady Division.

4) Extreme rainfall also recorded in Indonesia and caused moderate floods in South Sulawesi Province and a flash flood in East Java Province.

5) On earthquake activities, in Indonesia, there were 5 earthquakes felt and registered > M 4.0 with intensities reported around II-IV MMI, and none of them resulted in significant damages and casualties (BMKG). Meanwhile, in Philippines there were 8 earthquakes registered > M 4.0 and no threats to the population (PHIVOLCS).

6) Volcano status across the region. In Indonesia, Mount Sinabung (ID), Alert level 4 / Warningthe highest; Mount Agung (ID), Alert Level 3 out of 4 / Watch; and 18 other volcanoes are still with Alert Level 2 out of 4 / Advisory (PVMBG-ESDM). In Philippines, Mount Mayon and Kanalon remain at Alert Level 2 (PHIVOLCS)

7) For Week 26, ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre released that wet weather over the region persisted with winds are forecast to blow from the southeast or southwest.

8) All disasters occurred in Week 25 were within the capacity of respective ASEAN Member State.