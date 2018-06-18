ASEAN Weekly Disaster Update, 11 June – 17 June 2018

Regional Summary (Week 24)

1) Most of disasters occurred in Week 24 were hydro-meteorological in nature with floods arising from torrential rain brought about by monsoon.

2) Torrential and monsoon rain had resulted in several floods across Myanmar mostly affecting states and townships in the northern, western and eastern region. Resultant landslides had disrupted infrastructure and also destroyed several residences.

3) Department of Disaster Management, Myanmar is providing assistance to the affected families and populace on the ground as torrential rain resulting from the monsoon wrecks havoc. Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, Myanmar released thrice-a-day updates on weather and public is advised to keep posted of the weather conditions.

4) On earthquake activities, in Indonesia, there were 7 earthquakes registered > M 5.0 with intensities reported around II-IV MMI, but only 1 of them resulted in significant damages and casualties in Papua, with 108 houses damaged (BMKG, BNPB). The other earthquake which recorded significant damages in property and infrastructure was in Sumenep, East Java, the earthquake was due to local fault movement, registered at M 4.8 and caused 77 houses damaged (BNPB).

5) Meanwhile, 3 earthquakes in Philippines reported in Week 24 were registered < M 5.0 and no significant damages were recorded (PHIVOLCS and NDRRMC).

6) In the past week, dry conditions brought on by the Southwest Monsoon were observed over many parts of the southern ASEAN region. ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre issued Alert Level 1 for dry season of the southern ASEAN region. The prevailing Southwest Monsoon is expected to last till October 2018. Extended periods of drier weather can be expected occasionally, and this can lead to an increase in hotspot activities in the fire-prone areas.

7) All disasters occurred in Week 21 were within the capacity of respective ASEAN Member States.