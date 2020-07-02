ASEAN, Myanmar and the Rakhine Crisis: Two Years On

By S. Nanthini

SYNOPSIS

In 2017 Myanmar established the Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance,

Resettlement and Development in Rakhine State (UEHRD) to facilitate peacebuilding.

Two years on, peace remains elusive. What are the limits and possibilities of what ASEAN Member States can do?

COMMENTARY

ON 18 OCTOBER 2019, Myanmar celebrated the second anniversary of the formation of the Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development in Rakhine State (UEHRD), an institution to facilitate peacebuilding in the Myanmar state that has attracted much global attention. The event in Nay Pyi Daw was attended by representatives of the Myanmar government, military, local civil society, as well as organisations like ASEAN.

Speaking in her role as Chairperson of the UEHRD, Aung San Suu Kyi emphasised self-reliance in resolving challenges in Rakhine State. Her statement came even as Myanmar responds to international pressure, especially on the fate of the Rohingya.

Suu Kyi understands well her need for ASEAN as an organisational buffer to help manage the international pressure to build peace in Rakhine State. But the space for ASEAN to manoeuvre in the situation is limited, and subject to Myanmar’s willingness to cooperate.