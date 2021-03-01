ASEAN, Canada and UN Women jointly launch a 5-year programme to advance Women, Peace and Security Agenda

[Joint Press Release]

[For immediate release]

Jakarta, INDONESIA — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Canada and UN Women jointly launched today a 5-year programme to expand and strengthen women’s leadership and participation in conflict prevention, resolution and recovery in South-East Asia.

The CAD 8.5 million (US $6.36 million) programme, “Empowering women for sustainable peace: preventing violence and promoting social cohesion in ASEAN”, is funded by Global Affairs Canada with the support of UN Women as a lead UN partner.

“Canada is proud to launch this flagship initiative that uses the women, peace and security approach to promote inclusive and sustainable peace and security in the region, while addressing the systemic gender inequality,” said H.E. Diedrah Kelly, Canada’s Ambassador to ASEAN.

ASEAN has made important strides to advance women, peace and security agenda, including the adoption of the first ‘Joint Statement on Promoting Women, Peace and Security in ASEAN’ in 2017, the launch of the ASEAN Women’s Peace Registry in 2018, and convening the first ASEAN Symposium on Women, Peace and Security in 2019 and the ASEAN Ministerial Dialogue on Strengthening Women's role for Sustainable Peace and Security in 2020.

Secretary-General of ASEAN H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi said, “ASEAN is working concertedly to advance women, peace and security agenda across the three ASEAN Community Pillars as part of our commitment to promote gender equality and the roles of women in the implementation of the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework.”

The COVID-19 impact has increased the risks for women and girls in fragile and conflict-affected contexts and this challenges us to re-examine threats to human security. “The pandemic highlights the important linkage between peace, humanitarian and development and the critical need for women’s leadership and participation to ensure effective and comprehensive response, from policy decision-making to peace building and pandemic response,” said Mr. Mohammad Naciri, Regional Director, UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.

The new programme reflects the commitment of ASEAN and Canada to promote gender equality and to respond to an increasingly widespread calls across the globe for women to be empowered to lead and participate in peace and development.

ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Viet Nam.

For more information, please contact:

Montira Narkvichien

Regional Communications Specialist, UN Women Asia and the Pacific Tel: +66 2 288 1579 |

Mobile: +66 81 6688900 | Email: montira.narkvichien@unwomen.org

Nindia Satiman

Advocacy officer, Canada's Mission to ASEAN | Mobile: +62 811 8575 205 | Email: nindia.satiman@international.gc.ca

About Mission of Canada to ASEAN

The Mission of Canada to ASEAN carries forward the proud tradition of multilateral diplomacy and international engagement. We are here to ensure that Canada plays an active role on peace and security, fair trade and stronger economic cooperation, sustainable development, human rights, and people-to-people connectivity, especially in a region so vibrant like Southeast Asia.

The Permanent Mission of Canada to ASEAN is co-located with the Embassy of Canada in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About UN Women

UN Women is the United Nations organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.