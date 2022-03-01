Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (The Gambia v. Myanmar): Conclusion of the public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by Myanmar - The Court to begin its deliberation

THE HAGUE, 28 February 2022. The public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by Myanmar in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (The Gambia v. Myanmar) were concluded today. The Court will now begin its deliberation.

During the hearings, which opened on Monday 21 February 2022 at the Peace Palace, the seat of the Court, the delegation of Myanmar was led by H.E. Mr. Ko Ko Hlaing, Union Minister for International Cooperation of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, as Agent. The delegation of The Gambia was led by H.E. Mr. Dawda Jallow, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, as Agent.

The Court’s decision on the preliminary objections will be delivered at a public sitting, the date of which will be announced in due course.