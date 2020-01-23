Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (The Gambia v. Myanmar): The Court indicates provisional measures in order to preserve certain rights claimed by The Gambia for the protection of Rohingya in Myanmar
THE HAGUE, 23 January 2020. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, today delivered its Order on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of The Gambia in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (The Gambia v. Myanmar)