Appalled by Escalating Violence in Myanmar at Hands of Country’s Military, Secretary-General Urges Collective Action towards Ending Repression

SG/SM/20627

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is appalled by the escalating violence in Myanmar at the hands of the country’s military. The killing of demonstrators, arbitrary arrests and the reported torture of prisoners violate fundamental human rights and stand in clear defiance of calls by the Security Council for restraint, dialogue and a return to Myanmar’s democratic path.

The Secretary-General urges the international community to work collectively and bilaterally to help bring an end to the repression by the military. He urges the military to allow a visit by his Special Envoy as an important element in calming down the situation and setting the stage for dialogue and a return to democracy.

The Secretary-General will continue to stand with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations.