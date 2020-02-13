13 Feb 2020

All warring parties in Myanmar must keep children protected and schools out of the line of fire

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 13 Feb 2020 View Original

Following reports of children injured when their school was hit by mortar fire in northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, on Thursday, Save the Children has issued the following statement:

Duncan Harvey, National Director for Save the Children in Myanmar, said:

“Our thoughts are with the children and their families impacted by this horrible incident. Save the Children strongly condemns all forms of violence against children in conflict situations. Children who have nothing to do with this conflict are being put at the heart of it - and this has to stop.

“It is not just our moral obligation to make sure children are safe and secure, but a legal one too. All the warring parties in Myanmar have a duty under international law to make sure children are protected and schools are kept out of the line of fire.

For a child in conflict, school provides access to a safe space to learn, protection from risks such as violence, child marriage, and recruitment into armed groups - and provides a crucial sense of routine and calm. Save the Children calls on all parties to take firm action to protect education from attack by holding those responsible to account.

“This comes on the day Save the Children has launched its report ‘Stop the War on Children’, which focusses on the 415 million children living in conflict worldwide. Attacks on schools is one of the six grave violations against children and this is yet another tragic indication that conflict is intensifying for children.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.