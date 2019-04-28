Aid reaches victims of hailstorm in Ywangan Township

Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye accompanied by Shan State Chief Minister Dr. Linn Htut, Shan State ministers, Danu Self-Administered Zone Leading Committee Chairman and officials went to Shan State Danu Self-Administered Zone Ywangan Town yesterday morning and inspected damages caused to houses in three wards of the town and Inn Kone Nga Hsu Village Tract by hailstones and encouraged the affected local peoples.

Next the Union Minister attended a ceremony to provide supports to victims of natural disaster held at Ba Htoo Hall.

In addressing the ceremony, the Union Minister said the government was striving toward providing rightful supports and rights to the people equally.

The ministry was providing support and assistance to people affected by natural disaster in the fastest possible way and also provides reconstruction and rehabilitation works to attain a better situation prior to the natural disaster. Myanmar has been bearing the consequences of climate change and hail and hailstorms were also the result of it. Therefore, the ministry’s Disaster Management Department will provide fund to reconstruct houses, for rice as well as for social support in this ceremony.

As social protection work, information program and cash support to expecting mothers and children up to two years old will be started in Shan State during fiscal year 2019-2020. Children will be cared for through organizing mothers’ circle on early childhood care, opening of child day-care centers and kindergartens.

Youth policy was distributed, strategy and work processes established and implemented for the development, progress and subsistence of youth. Social pension for elderlies were provided and initial support for handicapped persons were provided while categorizing of handicaps were made in order to support their subsistence and development. The ministry was also connecting and working together with partner organizations and volunteer civil society organizations on natural disasters and social matters.

Support will be provided to the government’s aim of rule of law and socio-economic development only when related ministries, state/region governments, Hluttaw representatives, civil society organizations and volunteer organizations cooperate with the ministry in its works and efforts, said the Union Minister.

Afterwards, township natural disaster management committee chairman explained about damages and losses caused by hailstorm. Later the Union Minister provided K 156.819 million worth of construction materials for 1,975 affected houses and K 20.7375 million for rice for affected peoples.

The Union Minister also provided K 4.2 million for 170 expecting mothers, K 5.1 million to 170 mothers with new born child not older than 45 days, K 1.404 million for Danu Myay Home for the Aged in Pindaya, K 4.9 million for 7 kindergartens in Pindaya and K 1.4 million for 2 kindergartens in Ywangan which were accepted by officials.

Shan State government and Nyan Gyi Shin Coffee Work also provided K 10 million and K 2.5 million respectively while Shwe Than Lwin Company also provided 10,000 sheets of zinc roof panels.

A local elder spoke words of thanks in return for the provision of supports and assistances.

The cash support provided by Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement at Shan State Danu Self-Administered Zone Ywangan Town totals K 194.6205 million it is learnt.— MNA (Translated by Zaw Min)