Aid reaches flood victims in regions, states

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement has been providing assistance and support together with the relevant ministries, state/region natural disaster management groups, and regional civil society organisations to those affected by the flooding and inundation occurring recently.

On 11 June in Magway Region, Pwintbyu Township, Chinkon village, a house belonging to a family of six was damaged after an uprooted tree fell on it. A Yepotegyi villager was swept away by the water and died. Due to the rising Mann creek, six houses in No. 3 Ward, Saku Town, Minbu Township, were swept away and 18 people from six households faced difficulties, while a child was swept away and drowned. In Sissno village, Minhla Township, a person was swept away and died while crossing the Sissno creek. Yesterday, over 1,800 houses in 32 villages of 18 village tracts in Kanma Township were inundated. Nine houses were swept away and 2,353 persons from 681 households in 664 houses were temporarily moved to a safe place.

Similarly, on 11 June in Ayeyawady Region, Kyangin Township, Batye town, more than 600 houses in two low-lying wards were inundated with water and 305 persons from 123 households were temporarily relocated to monasteries, schools and other places.

The remaining people were moved to the nearby houses of their relatives. Near Inkauk Village between mileposts 5/3 and 5/5 of Kyangin-Batye road, water rose up to 2.5 feet and due to water erosion of Yethaya Creek, a house collapsed and a family of three was moved to their relative’s house, it is learnt.

On 11 June in Sagaing Region, Tamu Township, Zaytan Ward No. 9, due to water in-flow, two households with five persons were moved to a safe place. The rising Nanpalaw Creek caused the temporary disruption of river crossing over the Nanpalaw bridge in Ward No. 13, Tamu Township. In Bago Region, due to heavy rain, water flowed into 1,400 houses in seven wards of Paungde Towship and 110 houses in Thaphanseik Village. A 7-feet-high, 350-feet-long wall of a high school beside the Yangon-Pyay road collapsed. Water overflowed onto the Yangon-Pyay road. In Rakhine State, Thandwe Town, four low-lying wards, Nyaungpinkwin Village and Maungswe Village were under 4 feet of water. There was a slight overflow of water onto the Thandwe-Gwa road near Nyaungpinkwin Village. Due to the inflow of water from Thandwe River, 79 persons from 21 households were evacuated and temporarily moved to the Shwesandaw congregation hall.

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement is providing relief supplies, food and construction material to the affected people and support to the remaining family members of those who died in the flooding and inundation. Cash and supplies worth a total of Ks1,911,871 have been provided to the affected people in Magway Region Pwintbyu, Minbu and Minhla townships.

Myanmar News Agency