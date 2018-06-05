Aid delivered to IDPs in Kachin State

The Ministry of Border Affairs provided aid to 150 villagers yesterday who had fled their homes in the Awng Lawt area in Tanai Township, Kachin State due to armed conflicts.

At the ceremony held at the village of Lawah in Phakant Township, local authorities handed over 54 bags of rice, cooking oil, beans and salt, enough provisions for at least one month, to the displaced people.

Over 2,600 displaced people have been provided with aid, which includes food, blankets and mosquito nets by the Ministry of Border Affairs.

To provide the aid to the villagers, members of the ministry joined hands with the Tatmadaw and went to villagers in Phakant, Myitkyina townships, Mogaung, Namati, Tanai and Waingmaw townships and also provided medicine and nutrition for the children.

“Armed conflict between the Tatmadaw and the Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO) began in April, prompting residents near the conflict areas to flee their homes,” said Dr. Khat Aung at the meeting the media delegation yesterday in Myitkyina. “Our government, the Red Cross and social and religious organisations have helped them as much as possible.” To evacuate and assist the residents in the conflict areas, the Kachin State Government formed four working committees and sent them to four different areas to observe the situation.

There are about 100 IDP camps in the government areas and non-government areas, according to the Kachin State Security and Border Affairs Minister.

Myanmar News Agency Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar