Aid in Danger: Security Incident Data Analysis - Asia 2017

This overview document presents incidents affecting aid delivery in 18 countries in Asia in 2017. The report is based on incidents identified in open sources and reported by Aid in Danger partner agencies using the Security in Numbers Database (SiND). In 2017, 263 security incidents affecting NGO staff members, programmes and assets were reported. The total number of reported incidents below reflects the willingness of agencies to share information.

It is neither a complete count nor representative.

The data in this report has been cross-referenced with AWSD and compared with INSO. Total figures for Asia are available on HDX Insecurity Insight.

Key findings

• The five countries with the highest number of reported security incidents in 2017 were Myanmar (53), Afghanistan (47), Bangladesh (40), Nepal (33) and Pakistan (22).

• An increase in incidents involving access constraints and government-imposed restrictions on international aid that obstructed NGOs responding to the Rohingya crisis was reported in Myanmar in the second half of 2017 (from 4 to 19).

• A decrease in reported incidents in the second half of 2017 in Nepal (23 to 10) was led by a reduction in reported petty crime incidents (from 8 to 2).

• Sexual violence was reported against two female NGO staff members in Bangladesh and India.

• New laws, bills or regulations were implemented in China, Hong Kong and India