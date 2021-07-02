Addendum to the 2021 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan - Interim Emergency Response Plan for new areas (June December 2021)

Executive Summary

The coup d’état staged by the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) on 1 February 2021, just weeks after the issuance of the 2021 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), has plunged the country into a crisis which continues to expand and deepen, exacerbating pre-existing vulnerabilities and pushing a growing number of people into situations of humanitarian need.

This Addendum has been developed under the leadership of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) to enable prioritized emergency humanitarian response activities in locations outside the geographical scope of the initial 2021 HRP, building on efforts to date which have drawn on contingency stocks or reorientation of planned development assistance, mostly at limited scale. Among the key initial areas of focus are urban and peri-urban townships in Yangon which have seen dramatic increases in poverty over the past year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as some violence perpetrated as part of the ongoing crackdown. The Addendum also provides a basis for a scaling up of emergency response in Kayah and Chin, where clashes have driven large-scale displacement in previously stable areas. In addition, recognizing the increasingly unpredictable patterns of violence across the country, the Addendum provides for flexible inter-agency rapid response in areas where new emergency needs related to conflict, insecurity and displacement are identified.

The operating environment across the country has become more challenging in a number of respects. Local organizations and community leaders have been among the targets of the crackdown. The volatile security situation and communications and banking disruptions are complicating activities countrywide. The assessment of needs and mobilization of assistance in areas with limited pre-existing humanitarian capacity – which are the primary focus of this Addendum – raises particular issues and risks. The Addendum therefore emphasizes the importance of a cautious and iterative approach, as efforts to more clearly define needs and to optimize response approaches continue.

Specific groups, including women, girls, the elderly and persons with disabilities, are being impacted by the crisis in different ways. As is the case with the initial HRP, this Addendum emphasizes the importance of ensuring inclusive humanitarian response approaches tailored to the needs of particular groups. It also highlights the critical importance of centrality of protection and do-no-harm approaches as humanitarian operations extend into new areas.

This Addendum identifies $109 million in emergency humanitarian programming to be implemented up until the end of 2021. These requirements are in addition to the $276.5 million requested through the main 2021 HRP for ongoing humanitarian efforts in Kachin, northern Shan, Rakhine, southern Chin and Kayin states, and parts of eastern Bago Region. The HCT has emphasized that efforts to mobilize in new locations should not draw capacities or resources away from the conflict-affected settings targeted through the initial HRP and has noted that needs are growing in many of these locations. The HRP and the Addendum are distinct but closely linked. The HCT retains overall strategic oversight for both documents.

Myanmar may be on the cusp of a much broader humanitarian crisis. In view of the unpredictability of the overall situation and evolving operational challenges, this Addendum is framed as an interim emergency response plan. It will be implemented in parallel with the development of complementary planning instruments providing, inter alia, for support for the continuity of Myanmar’s health system and for the reinforcement of socio-economic resilience and social protection systems across the country. Looking ahead to 2022, it is anticipated that some of the needs this Addendum seeks to address may be taken up through these longer-term frameworks. However, it is also possible that life-saving activities in a growing number of locations may need to be integrated into a more expansive 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan.