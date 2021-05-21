ACT Alliance Alert: Conflict in Myanmar - 21 May 2021

On the morning of Monday, 1st February 2021, the state government of Kayin (Karen) in Myanmar was overthrown by a military coup, along with the rest of the country. The coup d’état has driven the collapse of public services and rising needs across Myanmar and compounded pre-existing humanitarian conditions and the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system and banking sector have been severely disrupted, as have supply chains for food and other essential supplies. Schools have already been closed for more than a year due to Covid-19, and prospects for wide-scale resumption of in-person learning for Myanmar’s children look increasingly dim. Last month, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) highlighted the evolving cumulative socioeconomic impact of the pandemic and the political crisis. It warns that in a worst-case scenario, close to half of the country could be living in poverty by the beginning of 2022, effectively reversing gains made over the preceding decade. The coup and the ensuing political crisis contributed to an intensification of conflict, most notably in the south-east of the country. UN OCHA reported this month that there are about 366,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) spread across Myanmar.

There have been escalating displacements caused by air strikes and armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Karen National Liberation Army in Kayin State since late 2020, which have destroyed homes and schools. The air strikes have affected over 45 villages in Kayin State where people have fled their homes to hide in the jungle (read Bangkok Post story here). Reports compiled by UNHCR indicate that there are about 42,000 IDPs in the south-east, mostly in Kayin State